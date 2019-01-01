Reserved seats only on Shinkansen during holiday period

TOKYO, Dec 28 ( News On Japan ) - As crowds flock to their hometowns and holiday spots for the New Year, the Nozomi service on the Tokaido-Sanyo Shinkansen line, running between Tokyo and Fukuoka, started operating entirely with reserved seating from December 28 until January 4.

According to JR Tokai, even though most reserved seats on the Tokaido Shinkansen leaving in the morning were fully booked, no significant crowding was observed on the platforms. The outbound peak is expected to be on December 29.

While passengers with non-reserved express tickets can still stand up for the journey, JR Tokai recommends reserving seats in advance for a safe and comfortable journey.