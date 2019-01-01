Reserved seats only on Shinkansen during holiday period
TOKYO, Dec 28 (News On Japan) - As crowds flock to their hometowns and holiday spots for the New Year, the Nozomi service on the Tokaido-Sanyo Shinkansen line, running between Tokyo and Fukuoka, started operating entirely with reserved seating from December 28 until January 4.
According to JR Tokai, even though most reserved seats on the Tokaido Shinkansen leaving in the morning were fully booked, no significant crowding was observed on the platforms. The outbound peak is expected to be on December 29.
While passengers with non-reserved express tickets can still stand up for the journey, JR Tokai recommends reserving seats in advance for a safe and comfortable journey.
In an effort to alleviate ongoing congestion at Kyoto Station, JR West has unveiled plans to install new ticket gates and passageways, scheduled for completion by 2031.
News On Japan - Dec 27
A Vietnam Airlines aircraft that experienced a cracked cockpit window during a flight from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, landed safely at Narita Airport on Tuesday afternoon, temporarily closing the runway for inspection.
Mrs Eats - Dec 26
Yes, there's a GIANT Godzilla statue on this Japanese Island and you can zipline into his mouth! Not only that, we got to experience a real-life RPG game and even the most terrifying obstacle course ever!
News On Japan - Dec 24
Residents of Joetsu in southern Niigata prefecture are facing a severe cold wave, with snowfall reaching over four times the usual levels for this time of year.
NHK - Dec 22
Japanese weather officials are warning of traffic disruptions as heavy snow blankets wide areas in Hokuriku and other regions along the Sea of Japan.
News On Japan - Dec 22
The eagerly anticipated Disney-themed Shinkansen, 'Magical Dream Shinkansen', has officially started operations between Sendai and Tokyo.
News On Japan - Dec 22
As the festive season of Christmas draws near, Japan has become a beacon for international tourists, drawn by the spectacular city illuminations, including the "Blue Cave" in Shibuya with over 700,000 bulbs illuminate the tree-lined streets.
vietnamplus.vn - Dec 22
The number of Vietnamese visitors to Japan in the first 11 months of 2023 reached a new record of nearly 537,00, surpassing the previous record of over 495,000 visitors achieved in 2019.
News On Japan - Dec 21
To tackle the growing concerns of 'bullet climbing' on Mount Fuji, Yamanashi Prefecture plans to roll out new regulations, including limiting the number of daily hikers to 4,000 and closing gates from 4 PM to 2 AM.
News On Japan - Dec 21
JR West Japan has unveiled an initiative to revolutionize train ticketing by introducing QR code-based tickets, signaling a significant shift away from the traditional use of paper tickets.
NHK - Dec 21
The number of foreign visitors to Japan has topped 20 million for the first time since 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.
News On Japan - Dec 21
Japan's government has decided to partially legalize "ridesharing," where private drivers can use their personal vehicles to transport passengers for a fee, starting from April next year.
NHK - Dec 21
Weather officials say coastal areas along the Sea of Japan are expected to see the first heavy snow of the season later this week as a midwinter-level cold air mass flows into the Japanese archipelago.
News On Japan - Dec 19
With less than 2 weeks before New Year, the making of Kadomatsu, which are usually placed in pairs in front of homes and buildings to welcome ancestral spirits, is in full swing.
Solo Solo Travel - Dec 18
Today we are going to be riding the luxury sleeper train, the Cassiopeia, and enjoy the Northern Japanese Culture and Food! (Seafood and famous wagyu!) We visit Morioka Prefecture, home to many famous temples, shrines, and food!