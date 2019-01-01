Japan hits peak of New Year travel frenzy

TOKYO, Dec 29 ( News On Japan ) - Friday marks the peak of the New Year travel rush, as people head to their hometowns or vacation spots to celebrate the end-of-year and New Year holidays. Congestion is expected in the air, on railways, and on highways.

According to JR East, the "Nozomi" and "Hikari" bullet trains departing from Tokyo Station this morning are fully booked, and there are few seats available for the afternoon.

Until January 4, all seats on the Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen's "Nozomi" service will be reserved.

Air travel is also reaching its peak for domestic flights. According to airline companies, many flights departing from Haneda Airport are nearly fully booked throughout Friday.

International flights are also reaching capacity. All Nippon Airways has reported a record number of reservations for its Hawaii flights, about double that of last year.

On the highways, a 40-kilometer traffic jam is anticipated this morning near the Hadano-Nakai Interchange on the Tomei Expressway. Highway companies are urging travelers to check the latest traffic conditions.