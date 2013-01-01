'Mitake Island' off Ishikawa coast collapses in earthquake

Ishikawa, Jan 02 ( News On Japan ) - A tourist attraction in Suzu City, Ishikawa Prefecture, has been damaged by the earthquake, with footage showing a large amount of earth and trees collapsing into the sea followed by clouds of dust.

A man who filmed the scene was staying at an hotel with a view of Mitake Island when he encountered the earthquake. He described the earthquake as having strong lateral shaking that lasted for about two minutes.

The man who captured the footage evacuated to a location about 700 meters away from his accommodation.