'Mitake Island' off Ishikawa coast collapses in earthquake
Ishikawa, Jan 02 (News On Japan) - A tourist attraction in Suzu City, Ishikawa Prefecture, has been damaged by the earthquake, with footage showing a large amount of earth and trees collapsing into the sea followed by clouds of dust.
A man who filmed the scene was staying at an hotel with a view of Mitake Island when he encountered the earthquake. He described the earthquake as having strong lateral shaking that lasted for about two minutes.
The man who captured the footage evacuated to a location about 700 meters away from his accommodation.
News On Japan - Jan 02
Following the magnitude 7.6 earthquake that hit Ishikawa Prefecture on Monday afternoon, Japan's Meteorological Agency has downgraded all tsunami warnings along the Sea of Japan to advisories as of 1:15 AM, while continuing to urge residents to stay alert.
News On Japan - Jan 02
The Japanese Imperial Family's scheduled appearance on the palace veranda on Tuesday to greet the public five times has been canceled due to the unfolding natural disaster in western Japan.
News On Japan - Jan 02
NHK - Jan 01
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi Yoshimasa said it has been confirmed that many buildings collapsed after Monday's magnitude 7.6 earthquake.
Kyodo - Jan 01
Japanese Emperor Naruhito in his New Year address released Monday expressed hope that people will continue to support each other with compassion in the coming year, while noting how the world has been grappling with ongoing conflicts and natural disasters.
News On Japan - Jan 01
The sending of New Year cards in Japan over the last 45 years has dwindling to less than half, a historic low since the beginning of an annual survey.
NHK - Jan 01
About 1.06 million young people in Japan will celebrate New Year's Day as new adults, at the age of 18.
News On Japan - Dec 31
Celebrating its 40th anniversary, Tokyo Disneyland is taking a walk down memory lane with precious footage of visitors through the ages.
News On Japan - Dec 31
A breakthrough has been made in the grisly discovery of a body found in a suitcase in Tama River, near Haneda Airport, with police identifying the victim as 46-year-old Yuiji Hara, whose occupation remains unknown.
News On Japan - Dec 30
Japan's traditional New Year's osechi dishes sold in supermarkets have risen by more than 1100 yen compared to last year.
News On Japan - Dec 30
A 58-year-old man, previously arrested for abducting a high school girl, has been re-arrested for neglecting her at his home, leading to her death from an overdose of over-the-counter medicine.
News On Japan - Dec 30
A Kyoto City initiative aimed to reducing car congestion around tourist sites, offering 500-yen gift coupons, has been flooded with bogus applications, with 99 percent of entries deemed fraudulent.
News On Japan - Dec 30
As year-end travel hits full swing, an ongoing strike by Jetstar Japan crew over unpaid wages has led to the cancellation of 17 flights in Japan, affecting over 2,600 people.
News On Japan - Dec 29
The Tokyo stock market finished trading on Friday at its highest year-end level in 34 years.
News On Japan - Dec 29
A rocket fueled by cow dung and urine is preparing for launch in Taiki, Hokkaido, a town with a bovine population 5 times greater than humans, known as the "Town Close to Space."
News On Japan - Dec 29
Friday marks the peak of the New Year travel rush, as people head to their hometowns or vacation spots to celebrate the end-of-year and New Year holidays. Congestion is expected in the air, on railways, and on highways.