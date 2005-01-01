Nagoya zoo mourns loss of '100-year-old' lion

NAGOYA, Jan 05 (News On Japan) -
One of Japan's most beloved lions, 'San', who reached the ripe of age of 22, equivalent to about 100 human years, has passed away at the Higashiyama Zoo and Botanical Gardens in Nagoya.
His body was discovered in his den by zookeepers on Wednesday afternoon.
San, who arrived at Higashiyama Zoo in 2005, was well-loved by many visitors for his affectionate relationship with his female partner 'Luna'.
Only one day before his death he had enjoyed a last supper of horse meat, and had been active in his enclosure.
In recent years, however, due to his advanced age, San had grown shaky in the legs. On Wednesday morning he began to stagger badly and was withdrawn from public display. The cause of death was determined to be old age.
With San's passing, the number of lions at Higashiyama Zoo and Botanical Gardens has been reduced to one.
Jan 05 (東海テレビ NEWS ONE) - 名古屋市千種区の東山動植物園で1月3日、人気者のライオン「サン」が亡くなりました。 ...continue reading
News On Japan - Jan 05
One of Japan's most beloved lions, 'San', who reached the ripe of age of 22, equivalent to about 100 human years, has passed away at the Higashiyama Zoo and Botanical Gardens in Nagoya.
News On Japan - Jan 02
A tourist attraction in Suzu City, Ishikawa Prefecture, has been damaged by the earthquake, with footage showing a large amount of earth and trees collapsing into the sea followed by clouds of dust.
News On Japan - Dec 31
Celebrating its 40th anniversary, Tokyo Disneyland is taking a walk down memory lane with precious footage of visitors through the ages.
japan-guide.com - Dec 30
In this 2-Day Trip we explore some undiscovered parts of Tochigi Prefecture.
News On Japan - Dec 29
Friday marks the peak of the New Year travel rush, as people head to their hometowns or vacation spots to celebrate the end-of-year and New Year holidays. Congestion is expected in the air, on railways, and on highways.
News On Japan - Dec 28
As crowds flock to their hometowns and holiday spots for the New Year, the Nozomi service on the Tokaido-Sanyo Shinkansen line, running between Tokyo and Fukuoka, started operating entirely with reserved seating from December 28 until January 4.
News On Japan - Dec 28
In an effort to alleviate ongoing congestion at Kyoto Station, JR West has unveiled plans to install new ticket gates and passageways, scheduled for completion by 2031.
News On Japan - Dec 27
A Vietnam Airlines aircraft that experienced a cracked cockpit window during a flight from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, landed safely at Narita Airport on Tuesday afternoon, temporarily closing the runway for inspection.
Mrs Eats - Dec 26
Yes, there's a GIANT Godzilla statue on this Japanese Island and you can zipline into his mouth! Not only that, we got to experience a real-life RPG game and even the most terrifying obstacle course ever!
News On Japan - Dec 24
Residents of Joetsu in southern Niigata prefecture are facing a severe cold wave, with snowfall reaching over four times the usual levels for this time of year.
NHK - Dec 22
Japanese weather officials are warning of traffic disruptions as heavy snow blankets wide areas in Hokuriku and other regions along the Sea of Japan.
News On Japan - Dec 22
The eagerly anticipated Disney-themed Shinkansen, 'Magical Dream Shinkansen', has officially started operations between Sendai and Tokyo.
News On Japan - Dec 22
As the festive season of Christmas draws near, Japan has become a beacon for international tourists, drawn by the spectacular city illuminations, including the "Blue Cave" in Shibuya with over 700,000 bulbs illuminate the tree-lined streets.
vietnamplus.vn - Dec 22
The number of Vietnamese visitors to Japan in the first 11 months of 2023 reached a new record of nearly 537,00, surpassing the previous record of over 495,000 visitors achieved in 2019.
News On Japan - Dec 21
To tackle the growing concerns of 'bullet climbing' on Mount Fuji, Yamanashi Prefecture plans to roll out new regulations, including limiting the number of daily hikers to 4,000 and closing gates from 4 PM to 2 AM.
News On Japan - Dec 21
JR West Japan has unveiled an initiative to revolutionize train ticketing by introducing QR code-based tickets, signaling a significant shift away from the traditional use of paper tickets.