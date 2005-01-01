Nagoya zoo mourns loss of '100-year-old' lion

NAGOYA, Jan 05 ( News On Japan ) - One of Japan's most beloved lions, 'San', who reached the ripe of age of 22, equivalent to about 100 human years, has passed away at the Higashiyama Zoo and Botanical Gardens in Nagoya.

His body was discovered in his den by zookeepers on Wednesday afternoon.

San, who arrived at Higashiyama Zoo in 2005, was well-loved by many visitors for his affectionate relationship with his female partner 'Luna'.

Only one day before his death he had enjoyed a last supper of horse meat, and had been active in his enclosure.

In recent years, however, due to his advanced age, San had grown shaky in the legs. On Wednesday morning he began to stagger badly and was withdrawn from public display. The cause of death was determined to be old age.

With San's passing, the number of lions at Higashiyama Zoo and Botanical Gardens has been reduced to one.