Japan's largest lake in crisis

In response to significant declines in Lake Biwa's water level due to a lack of rainfall, Shiga Prefecture has established its first "Drought Countermeasure Headquarters" in 18 years.

The water level of Japan's largest freshwater lake has consistently remained more than 75 centimeters below the normal level since late December, triggering the need for drought countermeasures. Despite close monitoring over the New Year period, the situation worsened, with the water level dropping to a concerning 78 centimeters below standard by 6:00 AM on January 4th, marking the first such intervention since December 2005.

Governor Taizo Mikazuki of Shiga Prefecture has called for heightened water conservation efforts, acknowledging that while residents are already cautious in their water usage, the current situation demands even more careful management.

Looking ahead, should the water level fall to around 90 centimeters below the standard, the prefecture is prepared to consider implementing water usage restrictions in consultation with the national government and nearby local authorities.