Name tags abolished to prevent train crew abuse

FUKUOKA, Jan 05 ( News On Japan ) - JR Kyushu has decided to discontinue displaying the name tags of train drivers and conductors, which were previously posted inside the trains on conventional lines.

The purpose of these name tags was to enhance the sense of responsibility among crew members and provide a sense of security to passengers. However, this practice has been halted.

JR Kyushu: "From New Year's Day, we will no longer display the name tags of our crew members."

This decision was made to protect privacy and prevent customer harassment.

A former train driver commented, "When passengers were complaining, they would look at the staff's name tag and address them disrespectfully by name, even though they didn't know them personally. I always thought this was not good."

Railway staff, including train crew and station employees, are already prone to customer harassment. Other incidents have also occurred.

For example, when a station employee warned a teenager who was leaning out to photograph an incoming train, the teenager became enraged and physically confronted the employee.

In another case, a man in his 70s asked a female station employee for directions and suddenly grabbed her chest.

"Some passengers tend to look down on staff. If the staff can't respond confidently and loudly, they hesitate, making them a target for such harassment," the former train driver explained.