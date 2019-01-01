Name tags abolished to prevent train crew abuse

FUKUOKA, Jan 05 (News On Japan) - JR Kyushu has decided to discontinue displaying the name tags of train drivers and conductors, which were previously posted inside the trains on conventional lines.

The purpose of these name tags was to enhance the sense of responsibility among crew members and provide a sense of security to passengers. However, this practice has been halted.

JR Kyushu: "From New Year's Day, we will no longer display the name tags of our crew members."

This decision was made to protect privacy and prevent customer harassment.

A former train driver commented, "When passengers were complaining, they would look at the staff's name tag and address them disrespectfully by name, even though they didn't know them personally. I always thought this was not good."

Railway staff, including train crew and station employees, are already prone to customer harassment. Other incidents have also occurred.

For example, when a station employee warned a teenager who was leaning out to photograph an incoming train, the teenager became enraged and physically confronted the employee.

In another case, a man in his 70s asked a female station employee for directions and suddenly grabbed her chest.

"Some passengers tend to look down on staff. If the staff can't respond confidently and loudly, they hesitate, making them a target for such harassment," the former train driver explained.

Name tags abolished to prevent train crew abuse
News On Japan - Jan 05
JR Kyushu has decided to discontinue displaying the name tags of train drivers and conductors, which were previously posted inside the trains on conventional lines.
Nagoya zoo mourns loss of '100-year-old' lion
News On Japan - Jan 05
One of Japan's most beloved lions, 'San', who reached the ripe old age of 22, equivalent to about 100 human years, has passed away at the Higashiyama Zoo and Botanical Gardens in Nagoya.
'Mitake Island' off Ishikawa coast collapses in earthquake
News On Japan - Jan 02
A tourist attraction in Suzu City, Ishikawa Prefecture, has been damaged by the earthquake, with footage showing a large amount of earth and trees collapsing into the sea followed by clouds of dust.
Exclusive footage explores 40 winters at Tokyo Disneyland
News On Japan - Dec 31
Celebrating its 40th anniversary, Tokyo Disneyland is taking a walk down memory lane with precious footage of visitors through the ages.
Undiscovered Tochigi | Beyond Nikko on a 2-day trip from Tokyo
japan-guide.com - Dec 30
In this 2-Day Trip we explore some undiscovered parts of Tochigi Prefecture.
Japan hits peak of New Year travel frenzy
News On Japan - Dec 29
Friday marks the peak of the New Year travel rush, as people head to their hometowns or vacation spots to celebrate the end-of-year and New Year holidays. Congestion is expected in the air, on railways, and on highways.
Reserved seats only on Shinkansen during holiday period
News On Japan - Dec 28
As crowds flock to their hometowns and holiday spots for the New Year, the Nozomi service on the Tokaido-Sanyo Shinkansen line, running between Tokyo and Fukuoka, started operating entirely with reserved seating from December 28 until January 4.
Kyoto Station set for major upgrade
News On Japan - Dec 28
In an effort to alleviate ongoing congestion at Kyoto Station, JR West has unveiled plans to install new ticket gates and passageways, scheduled for completion by 2031.
Cracked cockpit window briefly closes Narita runway
News On Japan - Dec 27
A Vietnam Airlines aircraft that experienced a cracked cockpit window during a flight from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, landed safely at Narita Airport on Tuesday afternoon, temporarily closing the runway for inspection.
World's BIGGEST GODZILLA is hidden on this Japanese Island!
Mrs Eats - Dec 26
Yes, there's a GIANT Godzilla statue on this Japanese Island and you can zipline into his mouth! Not only that, we got to experience a real-life RPG game and even the most terrifying obstacle course ever!
Unprecedented cold wave in Japan triggers widespread power outages
News On Japan - Dec 24
Residents of Joetsu in southern Niigata prefecture are facing a severe cold wave, with snowfall reaching over four times the usual levels for this time of year.
Heavy snow covering Hokuriku, other regions in Japan
NHK - Dec 22
Japanese weather officials are warning of traffic disruptions as heavy snow blankets wide areas in Hokuriku and other regions along the Sea of Japan.
Shinkansen celebrates Tokyo Disney Resort's 40th anniversary
News On Japan - Dec 22
The eagerly anticipated Disney-themed Shinkansen, 'Magical Dream Shinkansen', has officially started operations between Sendai and Tokyo.
Japan's illuminations light up tourists
News On Japan - Dec 22
As the festive season of Christmas draws near, Japan has become a beacon for international tourists, drawn by the spectacular city illuminations, including the "Blue Cave" in Shibuya with over 700,000 bulbs illuminate the tree-lined streets.
Vietnamese arrivals in Japan set record high
vietnamplus.vn - Dec 22
The number of Vietnamese visitors to Japan in the first 11 months of 2023 reached a new record of nearly 537,00, surpassing the previous record of over 495,000 visitors achieved in 2019.
New rules to thwart Mount Fuji 'bullet climbing'
News On Japan - Dec 21
To tackle the growing concerns of 'bullet climbing' on Mount Fuji, Yamanashi Prefecture plans to roll out new regulations, including limiting the number of daily hikers to 4,000 and closing gates from 4 PM to 2 AM.
        