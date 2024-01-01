Strawberries Enjoying Warm Winter

TOKYO, Feb 15 (News On Japan) - Tokyo's winter temperatures have soared to record highs this year, with the mercury reaching over 18°C, creating the perfect conditions for stawberries.

The city's highest temperature this year has brought April-like warmth to many areas, while Sapporo has recorded unprecedented warmth in its 150-year history.

Strawberries Ripening Quickly

The unexpected warmth has been a boon for strawberry farmers. In Koshigaya City, Saitama Prefecture, the warm conditions inside greenhouses have made strawberry picking a popular activity, with visitors enjoying the taste of freshly picked fruit.

Hiroaki Wada from Strawberry Workshop notes the impact of the warm weather on the ripening process, saying, "When days are as warm as they have been this year, strawberries turn red in just about three days, ripening much faster than usual."

Typically, strawberries take about a week to fully ripen from being half-colored. However, this year's mild winter has accelerated their growth, with strawberries turning red in just three days. The temperature drop at night further enhances the sweetness of the strawberries, making them even more enjoyable.

Source: ANN