Supercomputer to Advance Japan's Weather Forecasting

TOKYO, Feb 21 (News On Japan) - The Japan Meteorological Agency is showcasing its new supercomputer, which will come online from May 5th, to enhance the prediction accuracy of linear precipitation zones that cause heavy rainfall.

The supercomputer is part of a new operating system that the agency says will double the computing capacity at the Meteorological Satellite Center in Kiyose City, Tokyo.

This will extend the forecast time for localized heavy rain from the current 10 hours to 18 hours. An agency official stated, "We aim to improve prediction accuracy to prevent disasters."

Source: TBS