Society | Feb 26

The Trials of Late-Returning Husbands and Meal-Prepping Wives

TOKYO, Feb 26 (News On Japan) - When your boyfriend or husband is busy, it might be difficult to fully convey your feelings. Here are three phrases you should avoid saying during such times.

"Which is more important, your work or me?" You might be tempted to ask your boyfriend, "Which is more important, your work or me?" but remember that he values both his work and you. Even when he's busy, he understands that not being able to see you can be tough. However, avoid making him choose between you and his work.

"I want your attention" It's important to express to your busy partner that you want his attention, but repeatedly saying so might become a burden for him. Understand that he wants to see you too, but he's also trying to manage his work at his own pace.

"Didn't we already talk about this?" If your busy partner forgets a previous conversation, accept it without blame. Communication is key, but it's better to prioritize enjoying each other's time together rather than arguing over minor things.

How to Maintain a Good Relationship with a Busy Partner

When your boyfriend is busy, it's crucial for you to also spend your time fruitfully. By understanding and respecting each other, you can build a stronger relationship.

