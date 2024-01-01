Gunma's Iconic Scarf Factory Closes After 120 Years

GUNMA, Feb 27 (News On Japan) - A renowned manufacturer of scarves, highly acclaimed domestically and internationally, has decided to close its doors. Scarves with vertical stripes and bold colors are its hallmark. It even topped sales for five consecutive years at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

The maker was the local factory "Matsui Knit Giken" in Japan. Its unique vertical knitting technique attracted attention worldwide, with many famous designers like Kansai Yamamoto visiting the factory during the Heisei era.

Founded in the Meiji era, in Kiryu City, Gunma Prefecture, known as the "town of textiles," it has continued to create Japan's pride for the world. However, the factory has not been in operation for several months now.

Matsui Knit Giken President Toshio Matsui (80): "I'm also 80 years old now, and my body doesn't listen to me anymore, so I'm thinking of stopping."

The 6th generation president has decided to close the curtain on 120 years of history. What could have happened?

Scarves, beloved worldwide for their unique vertical knitting design, are disappearing. The 6th generation of the longstanding company that decided to close its doors cannot hide his loneliness.

Matsui President: "Since all the experience we've built up will disappear, it's really sad."

However, there is a reason behind the decision to close.

Matsui President: "Manufacturing requires technical expertise in everything, so it's not something that can be done easily. Knowing that, I think it would be questionable to force someone to take over. Learning the technology itself requires considerable determination."

However, this does not mean that the factory's lights will go out. Originally planned to close this month, President Matsui intends to continue the search for successors a little longer.

Matsui President: "We've had discussions from Gunma Prefecture and Kiryu City saying, 'Since you've come this far, can we look for a successor?' If someone really wants to take over, we'll cooperate at that time."

Source: ANN