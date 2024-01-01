Seven-Eleven to Raise Coffee Prices to 120 Yen

TOKYO, Feb 27 (News On Japan) - Seven-Eleven has announced a 10 yen price increase for its in-store brewed coffee.

The price hike will take effect from the 4th of next month, with the regular size of both hot and iced coffee changing from 110 yen to 120 yen.

Prices for large sizes and café lattes will remain unchanged.

Initially sold at 100 yen at its launch in 2013, this will be the second price increase following the one in July 2022.

The company cites the need to maintain taste and quality amidst rising costs for raw materials, containers, and logistics as the reason for the price increase.

Source: ANN