Wakayama, Feb 29 (News On Japan) - "Porto Europa" is a theme park in Wakayama Marina City, with dining, hot springs, amusement parks, recreating the streetscapes of Europe.

Located in the center of Wakayama Marina City on an artificial island in Wakaura, "Porto Europa" is a theme park that features European streetscapes and attractions. While there is a separate fee for attractions and events, admission to the park is free, making it a convenient spot to stop by on the way back from a trip to Shirahama or Wakayama. Upon entering, the first thing you'll see is a large fountain plaza. This area is designed to resemble a traditional French townscape, offering an elegant atmosphere. As you walk down the alleys, you'll find yourself in a streetscape reminiscent of "Fino," a Mediterranean fishing village in Italy. Further in, a Spanish castle appears, along with the "High Dive" water ride attraction, which boasts a 22-meter drop and is a thrilling spot for both adults and children. The "High Dive" is available to those over 110 cm in height.

Recommended Photo Spots Everywhere you look in "Porto Europa" is photogenic, but one spot we particularly recommend is just inside the east entrance. This newly created photo spot, which opened on February 3, 2024, allows you to take a lovely picture that looks like a slice of a European town using the frame. Additionally, there are stands in four locations within the facility where you can place your smartphone or camera to take photos. These are perfect when you want to capture everyone who came with you or when you want the best angle for a landscape shot. Moreover, "Porto Europa" is a pet-friendly theme park, so you can also take pictures as if you're traveling through Europe with your beloved dogs.

More Highlights! In November 2023, new spots such as the "Ultra Reverse Bungee" (800 yen per ride) and "Cosmo Balloon" (800 yen per ride) were introduced, offering full-scale VR experiences that can be enjoyed by adults as well. The "Ultra Reverse Bungee" is available to those over 100 cm in height and older than 7 years, while the "Cosmo Balloon" is available to those older than 7 years. Both require parental consent for children aged 7 to 12. When you're tired from walking around the park, take a break at the café attached to the flower shop! It's the perfect place to relax in a calm space filled with a foreign atmosphere.

\from Writer\ It was my first visit, but I was so excited that it felt like I was not in Japan, immersed in the streets and the world. There were many people with pets, and it truly felt like walking in a European town. Inside Wakayama Marina City, there is also the "Kuroshio Market" where you can enjoy fresh seafood, so next time, I want to enjoy the attractions to the fullest and then savor the delicious local specialties of Wakayama.

Wakayama Marina City Porto Europa Address: 1527 Kemi, Wakayama City, Wakayama Prefecture Phone: 0570-064-358 Operating Hours: 11:00 - 16:00 (Extended hours on weekends and holidays) Closed: Tuesdays irregularly (Closed twice a year for maintenance) Admission: Standard Pass: Adults (junior high school students and older) 4,800 yen, Children (ages 3 and up) 4,000 yen *Admission is free, but fees are required for attractions and events.

Source: MDPR