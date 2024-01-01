OKINAWA, Mar 05 (News On Japan) - An organizer of the "Itoman Hare", an annual dragon boat racing carnival in Okinawa, has been charged on suspicion of violating the Animal Welfare Act.

As part of the festivities, a duck is released into the sea and then chased by a group of swimmers before being captured, sparking allegations of animal abuse.

In July last year, an NPO based in Tokyo held a press conference regarding this duck-catching race.

Chihiro Okada, Representative Director of the Animal Rights Center, said, "The duck may suffer from fractures, suffocation, or weakening." The NPO filed a complaint against the event's chairman and three participants.

Harē is a ritual praying for a bountiful catch and safe voyages. The boat race and duck-catching are believed to have originated from China at least 450 years ago during the Ryukyu Kingdom era. Should this be maintained as a tradition? Or should it be modified to fit the times? Opinions are divided in Okinawa Prefecture.

Last year, the Umaiori ritual in Mie Prefecture also faced criticism for being animal cruelty. How should traditions involving animals be handled? We asked the Ministry of the Environment, which oversees the Animal Welfare Act.

The official stated that if it is a tradition rooted in the community, using animals can be justified. However, if it is socially unacceptable, there is a possibility of being charged with animal cruelty.

