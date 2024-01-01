Society | Apr 29

Spring Festival at Goshikizuka Kofun

KOBE, Apr 29 (News On Japan) - The "Spring Kofun Festival" was held at the Goshikizuka Kofun in Kobe, attracting locals and history enthusiasts alike.

Located in the Tarumi Ward of Kobe, the Goshikizuka Kofun is a keyhole-shaped burial mound built in the latter half of the 4th century. As the largest in Hyogo Prefecture with a total length of 194 meters, it sits overlooking the Akashi Strait, indicating its historical significance as the resting place of a prominent figure associated with maritime trade.

During the event, the mound’s terrace, usually closed to the public, was opened for visitors. The festival also featured food stalls, adding to the lively atmosphere.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the kofun's restoration to its present form. Kobe City has expressed plans to further enhance the site, including the development of facilities to display artifacts excavated from the area.

Source: MBS

