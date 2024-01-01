Society

Snake on Yamanote Line Forces 2,700 Passengers to Disembark

TOKYO, May 13 (News On Japan) - Passengers on Tokyo's busiest rail line experienced a startling moment on Sunday when a snake was spotted inside a train car.

A passenger reported seeing the snake at around 5 PM, which prompted the immediate suspension of the train's operation on the JR Yamanote Line.

Passengers were evacuated to allow the station staff to conduct a thorough search, although initially, they couldn't find any snake.

Unable to locate the reptile, authorities decided to isolate the affected car and restart the train service.

By 7 PM, staff at the train depot found a young rat snake, about 20 centimeters long, in the car. This incident came just a month after a similar situation on April 16, when a snake was found on a Tokaido Shinkansen train.

Source: ANN

POPULAR NEWS

Japan's Largest Cosplay Event Makes Comeback

Japan's largest cosplay event, the "Nipponbashi Street Festa," was held on Sunday for the first time in five years, marking its 17th occurrence.

62 Female Sumo Wrestlers Compete in Japan Tournament

A women-only sumo tournament was held in Fukushima Town, Hokkaido, featuring 62 female wrestlers from across Japan. This town, known for producing sumo greats like Chiyonoyama and Chiyonofuji, saw intense competition among the participants.

Snake on Yamanote Line Forces 2,700 Passengers to Disembark

Passengers on Tokyo's busiest rail line experienced a startling moment on Sunday when a snake was spotted inside a train car.

Mystery Lingers in 'Don Juan of Kishu' Case: Why No Trial Yet?

The former wife of a wealthy man known as the "Don Juan of Kishu," who was indicted for his murder three years ago, appeared in court for a different case on May 10. However, there has been no progress toward an initial trial for the murder of the wealthy businessman.

Unprecedented Solar Flares: Seven in Three Days

For the first time in recorded history, a series of large-scale solar flares have erupted from the sun's surface, observed around the world. These explosions, captured by NASA, have not only impacted GPS systems but have also triggered stunning aurora displays far beyond their typical Arctic confines.

FOLLOW US
         
MORE Society NEWS

Mystery Lingers in 'Don Juan of Kishu' Case: Why No Trial Yet?

The former wife of a wealthy man known as the "Don Juan of Kishu," who was indicted for his murder three years ago, appeared in court for a different case on May 10. However, there has been no progress toward an initial trial for the murder of the wealthy businessman.

The Grim Reality of Marijuana Use in Japan

Marijuana, long banned in Japan, now faces tighter restrictions after last year's law amendment prohibiting not only possession, but its use. Despite these laws, a quick internet search reveals numerous sale advertisements written in slang. Our investigation with the Health Bureau's Narcotics Control Department, colloquially known as "Matori," reveals the prevalent marijuana situation among Japan's youth.

Mother's Day: Warm Weather and Thanks Across Japan

May 12th marked a continuation of summer-like weather in the Tohoku and Kanto regions, while rain clouds spread from the west. The streets were busy with people carrying Mother's Day gifts.

The Story of a Japanese Transgender Mother

In an atypical family setup, a story unfolds around a little girl named Momo, her 'Mama', and 'Kaachan'. 'Mama', born a male, now lives as a woman, Toshimi Tani, aged 50. Tani, a film producer at Nippon Television, has experienced a versatile career trajectory.

Thank You, Tantan: Memorial Service for Kobe's Panda

The Oji Zoo in Kobe's Nada Ward held a memorial service on May 10th for Tantan, the female giant panda who passed away at the age of 28 at the end of March, making her the oldest panda in Japan at the time of her death.

Princess Ayako of Takamado Welcomes Her Third Son

The Imperial Household Agency announced that Princess Ayako of Takamado, the third daughter of Princess Hisako, gave birth to her third son at 11:48 AM on May 10th at a hospital in Tokyo.

Community Volunteers Given 'Fukuoka Points'

Fukuoka City has launched a pilot program starting May 10, rewarding local volunteer activities like crime prevention patrols and clean-up efforts with points. Accumulated points can be redeemed for perks such as free access to public facilities.

McDonald's for 65 Yen!? Playback of Japan 30 Years Ago

Thirty years ago, Japan experienced significant economic changes. Due to the strong yen, many rebate sales were held. Even supermarkets frequently had sales on imported goods, showing how different times were then.