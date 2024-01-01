Snake on Yamanote Line Forces 2,700 Passengers to Disembark

TOKYO, May 13 (News On Japan) - Passengers on Tokyo's busiest rail line experienced a startling moment on Sunday when a snake was spotted inside a train car.

A passenger reported seeing the snake at around 5 PM, which prompted the immediate suspension of the train's operation on the JR Yamanote Line.

Passengers were evacuated to allow the station staff to conduct a thorough search, although initially, they couldn't find any snake.

Unable to locate the reptile, authorities decided to isolate the affected car and restart the train service.

By 7 PM, staff at the train depot found a young rat snake, about 20 centimeters long, in the car. This incident came just a month after a similar situation on April 16, when a snake was found on a Tokaido Shinkansen train.

Source: ANN