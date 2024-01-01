Society

Mystery Lingers in 'Don Juan of Kishu' Case: Why No Trial Yet?

TOKYO, May 13 (News On Japan) - The former wife of a wealthy man known as the "Don Juan of Kishu," who was indicted for his murder three years ago, appeared in court for a different case on May 10. However, there has been no progress toward an initial trial for the murder of the wealthy businessman.

To understand why, we consulted a former prosecutor now practicing as a defense attorney.

Addressless in Court

After three years away from the public eye, the woman was questioned by the judge in court on May 10.

— What is your name? "Saki Sudo."

— What is your address? "I don't have one currently."

Sudo, aged 28, is the former wife of Kosuke Nozaki, who was 77 at the time of his death. She was arrested and charged with his murder.

Suspicious Death Three Months into Marriage

The incident occurred six years ago. Surrounded by the press, Sudo faced questions such as, "It's been a month since the incident, any thoughts?" and "Why have you returned today?"

Nozaki died suspiciously three months after marrying Sudo, despite their 55-year age gap. According to Nozaki's autobiography, they met a year before the incident when Nozaki fell at Haneda Airport, and Sudo kindly helped him up.

"I want to color your life pink. Will you be my last woman?" Nozaki reportedly proposed to her, and they married.

Declared a 'Playboy for Life' in His Autobiography

Nozaki, found dead in his bedroom, was known as a wealthy man. In 2016, when his home was featured in the media, his bag contained 2 million yen in cash, and his drawer held 15 million yen.

His autobiographies — "Don Juan of Kishu: The Man Who Lavished 3 Billion Yen on 4,000 Beauties" and "Don Juan of Kishu: Ambition Edition – Why I Can Stay Active for Life" — declare:

"The reason I earn money is primarily to date attractive women."

"I vow to remain active in business and love until I die."

"I have dated nearly 4,000 women, spending about 3 billion yen on them."

Sudo Remained Silent

After Nozaki's death, a significant amount of stimulant was found in his body. The police, noting no injection marks, suspected that someone might have administered the stimulant orally. In 2018, when asked by the press if Nozaki had used stimulants, or if she had ever seen him take them, Sudo remained silent.

Suspicious Death of a Beloved Dog

Before the incident, another suspicious death occurred — that of Nozaki's beloved dog, Eve. While no stimulants were detected, Eve died abnormally, struggling painfully just 18 days before Nozaki's death.

The arrest of Sudo in 2021 added a dramatic turn to this mystery-shrouded case.

Reasons for the Delay

On May 10, three years later, Sudo appeared in court for a different case, dressed entirely in black with long hair down to her waist.

Yet, the trial concerning the sensational case of Nozaki's death has not even started. We asked Masaki Kamei, a former Osaka district prosecutor, why:

"It's unusual that after three years, there's still no visibility on the commencement of the trial," Kamei said. "It could be due to the vast amount of evidence requested by the prosecution, time-consuming evidence disclosure procedures, changes in the defense team's strategy, or unexpected issues arising during preparation."

The reasons behind the delay continue to fuel speculation and interest in the enigmatic case of Kishu's Don Juan.

Source: 日テレNEWS

