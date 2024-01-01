Politics | Mar 06

Japan Proposes Exporting Next-Generation Fighters to Third Countries

TOKYO, Mar 06 (News On Japan) - Prime Minister Fumio Kishida emphasized the necessity of exporting the next-generation fighter jets, jointly developed with the United Kingdom and Italy, to third countries. This comes in response to the cautious stance of Komeito, a coalition partner, on the issue of exporting to third countries.

Komeito's Senator Nishida Minoru questioned, "Why would Japan's inability to export finished products to third countries put us at a disadvantage in negotiations for joint development? What kind of inconvenience would arise for our national defense?"

Prime Minister Kishida responded, "If there is no mechanism for direct transfer from our country to third countries, we will not make efforts to reduce prices, making it difficult to realize the fighter jets we desire."

He explained that by advancing exports in a manner similar to joint development partners, the United Kingdom and Italy, it would be easier to achieve Japan's demands, such as enhancing the stealth capabilities of the next-generation fighter jets.

Furthermore, Kishida stated that without an export mechanism, "Japan would be internationally recognized as unsuitable as a partner country for joint development."

Source: ANN

MORE Politics NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Osaka Expo Showcases International Pavilions

With the Osaka-Kansai Expo just a year away, the Expo Association has launched a webpage for the first time to showcase information about pavilions from participating countries.

"Married Rocks" Crumbling from Chiba Earthquakes

Two rocks of different sizes nestled close to each other along Chiba's coastline in Isumi, known as the "Married Rocks," famous for creating a mystical scene with the sunrise and starry skies, are suffering considerable damage from the latest series of earthquakes to strike the region.

AI Robots Begin Food Delivery in Tokyo

A new food and beverage delivery service, controlled by artificial intelligence (AI) robots, is set to launch in parts of Tokyo starting from Wednesday.

Latest AI Cherry Blossom Forecast

The latest cherry blossom forecasts are in, and artificial intelligence (AI) has taken it a step further, predicting what the cherry blossom scene will look like 80 years from now, in 2100. Surprisingly, some regions may not see any blooms at all.

Solar Panels Surrounding Ancient Burial Mounds in Spotlight

Among countless solar panels, a lone burial mound can be seen, sparking controversy over the panels' impact on the landscape.

FOLLOW US
         