Tokyo's Parks Blend Nature with Fashion

TOKYO, Mar 14 (News On Japan) - Parks in Japan are undergoing a transformation as private businesses work in collaboration with local authorities to develop and manage public leisure spaces.

On a beautiful day, families, adults, and dogs alike enjoy the Meiji Park near the National Stadium. This park, once surrounded by apartments and featuring an empty square, has been rejuvenated six months ago and is set to welcome an outdoor shop, café, and spa facility this year. The outdoor shop offers rentals for children's kick bikes, a service appreciated by many.

One visitor said, "It's safer to rent and ride in the park than on public roads."

Another commented, "Children can play to their hearts' content, and adults can relax at the café."

The transformation is partly due to the "Park PFI" system, which allows private businesses to develop and manage parks using their funds and expertise, rather than relying solely on public funding. This system has led to the introduction of cafés and other amenities in Meiji Park. The upcoming spa facility will feature three saunas and a 160 cm deep cold plunge pool, offering a unique experience.

A representative from Tokyo Tatemono, the company managing the spa, highlighted the benefits of Park PFI, saying, "Compared to regular parks, Park PFI can create a more vibrant atmosphere and offer advantages to both businesses and visitors. After enjoying outdoor activities, visitors can relax in the sauna, have a cup of tea at the café, and go home. This is what sets it apart from other parks."

The adoption of Park PFI is gaining momentum nationwide, with Chiba Park being one example. A representative from Chiba City mentioned, "We have a fitness club, café, bakery, and a covered event space."

Chiba Park, located near Chiba Station, spans an area equivalent to 3.4 Tokyo Domes. It once housed a baseball field and a velodrome, but these were removed due to aging. The park is now being redeveloped to include vast lawns and dining establishments, providing a relaxing space for many. The renovation is underway, with a reopening scheduled for April 26.

Some areas are planning renovations in collaboration with local major corporations. Shinjuku Transportation Park in Katsushika, Tokyo, is one such example. The park features real buses, train stations, level crossings, and public roads, allowing children to learn traffic rules in a fun way.

One child exclaimed, "It was fun to drive the car!"

The park's appeal is set to increase with the involvement of Takara Tomy, the manufacturer of Tomica and Plarail. The company's headquarters is in Katsushika, and they are currently discussing with the district how to incorporate Tomica and Plarail themes into the park.

A visitor expressed their anticipation, "My child loves Tomica and Plarail, so we're really looking forward to it."

While the adoption of Park PFI is still under consideration, the aim is to open the renovated park in the fiscal year 2029.

Source: 日テレNEWS