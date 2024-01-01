Travel | Apr 30

Construction of Black Curtain Begins to Conceal Mount Fuji

YAMANASHI, Apr 30 (News On Japan) - Construction has commenced on a black curtain intended to obscure Mount Fuji in Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi Prefecture, a response to repeated bad behavior by tourists at this popular photo spot.

The local convenience store, situated with a view of Mount Fuji, has become a favored site for visitors looking to capture the iconic mountain. However, the area has seen a rise in disruptive behavior.

Koichi Ide from Ide Dental Clinic commented, "There was trash again today. I picked it all up this morning."

Previously, the town had employed security guards among other measures to manage the situation. However, as of April 30th, they have initiated the installation of a curtain that will cover the view of Mount Fuji.

The curtain is 2.5 meters high and approximately 20 meters wide, designed to be opaque and black.

The construction is aimed to be completed during the Golden Week holiday period.

Source: ANN

