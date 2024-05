GIFU, May 11 (News On Japan) - The season for the traditional cormorant fishing on the Nagaragawa River, which boasts a history of over 1,300 years, commenced on May 11th in Gifu City.

In response to the coronavirus, restrictions on the number of passengers on viewing boats were partially implemented last year. This season, all such restrictions have been lifted in an effort to attract more tourists.

Source: Kyodo