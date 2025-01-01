Nagano's Snowy Road Signs Turn into Vandal Hotspots

Nagano, Mar 06 (News On Japan) - Heavy snowfall in Nagano Prefecture has created an unusual photo spot, drawing crowds eager to capture the rare sight of road signs buried in snow. However, alongside the excitement, concerns are growing over vandalism, including stickers plastered across the signs and tourists hanging from them.

In footage taken in the prefecture, groups of people can be seen taking commemorative photos in front of road signs that would normally be several meters above the ground. Due to the massive accumulation of snow, these signs have become easily accessible, attracting both visitors and acts of misconduct.

Reporters from “It!” visited Nozawa Onsen Ski Resort in Nagano, where the slopes are bustling with foreign tourists. Nearby, a group of people gathered around road signs almost entirely buried in snow, snapping photos to commemorate the rare phenomenon.

The location was originally a prefectural road, but since February, heavy snowfall has reached depths of up to five meters, making it possible for people to reach signs that would normally be far out of reach.

"It looks so cool! So much snow has piled up!" one tourist from Taiwan remarked. "I saw this spot online—it's really famous!"

Photos of the easily accessible road signs have spread across social media, particularly among foreign visitors, turning the area into a viral tourist attraction. However, this newfound popularity has also led to a surge in disruptive behavior, with some tourists hanging from the signs and covering them with stickers. Even the signposts themselves were found plastered with layers of stickers.

Some visitors reportedly see sticking a label on the sign as a way to commemorate their visit. Additionally, scratches and marks, believed to be from ski poles, were also found on the signs.

One tourist from Australia expressed concern, saying, "If people keep putting stickers on it, you won’t even be able to tell it’s a road sign. It’s turning into a sticker board—that's not good."

In response to the growing issue, Nagano Prefecture took action on March 4th by setting up warning signs and barriers to prevent people from touching the road signs. On the afternoon of March 5th, officials began removing the stickers, carefully peeling them off one by one. However, the adhesive had already damaged the signs, leaving a patchy, eroded surface.

Repairing the surface of a single road sign is estimated to cost around 400,000 yen.

Legally, defacing road signs can carry serious consequences. According to legal experts, if damage to a road sign leads to traffic hazards, perpetrators could face up to five years in prison or a fine of up to 200,000 yen.

Shorikawa Sho, a lawyer from Hashimoto General Law Office, explained: "While placing stickers on road signs doesn’t physically deform or destroy them, it can obstruct visibility and create traffic risks. In such cases, it could be considered destruction of property or a violation of the Road Traffic Act."

