Honda Mulls Collaboration with Nissan

TOKYO, Mar 14 (News On Japan) - In response to Nissan Motor Co.'s initiation of discussions for potential collaboration with Honda, Vice President Aoyama addressed the media on Thursday, indicating that various scenarios are being examined within the company.

Honda's Aoyama stated, "There are various simulations. Internally, we have different scenarios, and we are always engaged in such discussions. There has been no official statement from our side.

Honda is expected to formally deliberate within the company on whether to commence collaboration discussions with Nissan.

Nissan aims to collaborate with Honda, particularly in the development, production, and procurement of parts for electric vehicles (EVs), to streamline investment costs.