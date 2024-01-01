Business | May 01

Osaka May Day Rally Calls for Wage Increases

OSAKA, May 01 (News On Japan) - May 1st marks the celebration of the international labor movement known as May Day. In Osaka, a rally was held where attendees called for the extension of recent substantial wage increases to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as well.

Approximately 20,000 people participated in the May Day rally organized by Rengo Osaka, braving the rain. The rally emphasized spreading the momentum of significant wage increases, which have been realized successively at major corporations this spring, to SMEs and workplaces without unions.

Rengo Osaka's president, Hirokazu Tanaka, stated, "We must advance the normalization of trade, including work practices, to achieve sustainable wage increases."

A city council member from Suzu City, Ishikawa Prefecture, also attended the gathering. They highlighted the ongoing situation on the Noto Peninsula four months after an earthquake and appealed for continued support. The assembly concluded with the adoption of a declaration aiming for a society where no one is left behind.

Source: ANN

MORE Business NEWS

Japan's Top Five Securities Firms See Significant Profit Increase

The earnings reports from Japan's five major securities firms are in, showing strong performances boosted by the rising stock market.

Vacant Homes in Japan Reach Record High of 9 Million

Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications announced on April 30th that the number of vacant homes across the country has reached 9 million, setting a new record high.

POPULAR NEWS

Tokyo's New Chinatown

In Tokyo, the Chinese population has been on the rise, with Adachi Ward seeing more than double the number from ten years ago.

Mizuhara Launders Cash at Casinos

In the case where Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter was prosecuted for making unauthorized transfers from Ohtani's account, it has been revealed that the mastermind behind the illegal gambling had converted the received money into cash at casinos.

Suspected Chromium-Contaminated Cat Found Dead

The carcass of a cat was found near a plating factory in Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture, on March 30th.

New Arrest in Tochigi Double Murder

A South Korean man suspected of involvement in the case of a couple's bodies found in Nasu Town, Tochigi, was arrested early Wednesday morning.

