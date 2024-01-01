Osaka May Day Rally Calls for Wage Increases

OSAKA, May 01 (News On Japan) - May 1st marks the celebration of the international labor movement known as May Day. In Osaka, a rally was held where attendees called for the extension of recent substantial wage increases to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as well.

Approximately 20,000 people participated in the May Day rally organized by Rengo Osaka, braving the rain. The rally emphasized spreading the momentum of significant wage increases, which have been realized successively at major corporations this spring, to SMEs and workplaces without unions.

Rengo Osaka's president, Hirokazu Tanaka, stated, "We must advance the normalization of trade, including work practices, to achieve sustainable wage increases."

A city council member from Suzu City, Ishikawa Prefecture, also attended the gathering. They highlighted the ongoing situation on the Noto Peninsula four months after an earthquake and appealed for continued support. The assembly concluded with the adoption of a declaration aiming for a society where no one is left behind.

Source: ANN