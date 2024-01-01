News On Japan
New Condominium Prices in Tokyo Exceed 100 Million Yen for Fourth Straight Month

TOKYO, Sep 20 (News On Japan) - The average price of a newly built condominium in Tokyo’s 23 wards has exceeded 100 million yen for the fourth consecutive month.

According to the Real Estate Economic Institute, the average price of new condominiums sold in Tokyo's 23 wards in August was 139.48 million yen per unit.

This marks the fourth straight month of prices surpassing 100 million yen, and it is also the highest level for August on record.

Due to labor shortages, the timing of construction starts and completions has been delayed, causing the number of units supplied to fall by about 60% (59.8%) compared to last year. Meanwhile, high-end properties in areas such as Chuo and Minato wards have pushed prices up by over 60% (62.2%).

In addition, the average price in the greater Tokyo metropolitan area also rose by more than 30% compared to last year, reaching 95.32 million yen.

The Real Estate Economic Institute analyzed that, "While the supply remains low, high-priced units are selling consistently, driving prices upward."

Source: ANN

POPULAR NEWS

Tohoku Shinkansen Unexpected Detaches at 315 km/h

The Tohoku Shinkansen came to a halt for five hours on Thursday due to an unexpected mid-journey separation of the linked Hayabusa and Komachi trains, 30 minutes after passing Furukawa Station with a total of 320 passengers on board.

Eruption Warning for Izu's Sumisu Island

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued an eruption alert for Sumisu Island in the Izu Islands, following the detection of discolored water in July.

'Convenience Store of the Future' Launched with AI Cameras and Robots

Lawson and KDDI have teamed up to launch a 'convenience store of the future' that integrates the latest technology with communications, aiming to address labor shortages and enhance store operations.

Japanese boy attacked near school in China dies, consulate says

A ten-year-old boy who was attacked on his way to a Japanese school in southern China has died of his injuries. (NHK)

Dragon's Tail Finds New Life at Crab Restaurant

The tail of the dragon on the signboard of 'Kinryu Ramen Dotonbori' in Osaka's Dotonbori area that was cut off after it extended into a neighboring property, has found a new home thanks to a nearby crab restaurant.

MORE Business NEWS

Why Onna Village Leads Japan's Growth in Land Prices

The village of Onna in Okinawa has recorded the highest land price increase in Japan, with prices for some areas rising by 29%. The average nationwide land price has increased by 1.4% for the third consecutive year, but the sharpest growth is seen in residential areas like Onna Village.

Japan's Land Prices Surge for 4th Straight Year

Land prices across Japan have been rising for four consecutive years, with North Kanto emerging as a key area of interest due to its favorable living conditions.

Sharp Unveils First EV With Extended Living Room

Sharp, a major home appliance manufacturer, has unveiled its first electric vehicle (EV) as part of its move into the electric vehicle market, with a five-seater 'extended livingroom' EV Sharp van.

What’s the Price of Golden Black Jack?

Gold is gaining increasing attention as a stable asset. Among the most eye-catching items at a gold exhibition held in a Sapporo department store are statues of the genius surgeon Black Jack and his assistant Pinoko, both made of gold.

Honda’s First Startup Launches Navigation Device for the Visually Impaired

There are approximately 2 million visually impaired individuals in Japan and 300 million worldwide. Due to their impaired vision, going out often comes with the risk of accidents. In response to this issue, Honda's first startup Asirase, led by CEO Chino, developed a navigation device called 'Ashirase' to assist visually impaired individuals in walking safely.

Japan's Restaurant Chains Seize Opportunities in China's Budget-Conscious Market

Japanese food businesses are intensifying their expansion efforts in China, where consumption has stagnated due to rising food prices. We investigate the factors driving these Japanese companies to accelerate their operations in the Chinese market.

Don Quijote Enters Low-Cost SIM Market

Pan Pacific International Holdings, the operator of Don Quijote, has announced its entry into the low-cost SIM card market. The company will offer plans starting at 770 yen per month for 3GB, using NTT Docomo’s network.