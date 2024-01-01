The Rise of Gourmet Burgers in Japan

TOKYO, Mar 15 (News On Japan) - Across Japan, specialty hamburger stores are gaining traction, as witnessed by a list of 100 prestigious stores based on user ratings from Tabelog.

According to food journalist Mayumi Ri, "We are currently in the fourth wave, where a series of authentic gourmet burgers focusing on taste and quality are emerging."

1970s (First Wave): The birth of burger chains like McDonald's

2000s (Second Wave): Local burgers like the Sasebo Burger

2015 (Third Wave): The arrival of gourmet burgers from overseas, such as Shake Shack

The Fourth Wave of Hamburgers: Gourmet Burgers

Gui's Burger in Ashiya, Hyogo, came first in the top 100. The "Crispy Potato Wagyu Burger" made with 100% Wagyu beef costs 1,600 yen. A unique feature of this store is that it originally dealt in wholesale meat, so customers can enjoy various regional beef like from Hyogo, Shimane, and Miyazaki. You can choose the patty based on the producer, allowing for comparisons like "Miyazaki today, Shimane tomorrow."

Continuing Evolution of Gourmet Burgers

While gourmet burgers are often thick and luxurious, the CENTRAL BURGER SHOP in Yokohama offers the "Classic Smash Burger" at 1,200 yen. The meat is pressed onto a griddle to make it thin and crispy, making it easy to bite into. This trend, popular in the U.S., has been emerging in Japan since around spring 2023 and is likely to continue growing.

The popularity of hamburgers is evident in the annual expenditure comparison between 2003 and 2023: from 3,161 yen in 2003 to 5,929 yen in 2023.

In February, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, which operates Facebook, was deeply impressed by McDonald's in Japan, rating it 10 out of 10 and awarding it a Michelin star. He praised the teriyaki Mac burger and Ebi Filet-O, which are exclusive to Japan.

In November 2023, the McDonald's store in Shibuya closed down, regretfully. Now, a new burger chain is preparing for its first store opening.

Popular Korean Burger Chain Prepares for Its First Store in Japan

In October 2023, a long queue formed in Shibuya for the pop-up Korean burger shop "MOM'S TOUCH." Their signature item is the "Chicken Burger," over 8 cm tall. The chicken thigh meat is coated and fried upon order, giving it a crispy texture.

Over three weeks, 33,000 customers visited the store. "MOM'S TOUCH" currently has more stores in Korea than Lotteria, Burger King, and McDonald's.

The first store is set to open in Shibuya in April, and it's expected to draw long lines.

Source: TBS