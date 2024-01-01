Travel | Mar 16

Japan Airlines 'Cockpit Room' Takes Off at Haneda Hotel

TOKYO, Mar 16 (News On Japan) - A "JAL Cockpit ROOM" created in a hotel directly connected to Haneda Airport has been unveiled by Japan Airlines.

You can sit in the real seats used by pilots and use a machine to input flight plans. Monitors and other equipment are faithfully reproduced.

Some parts can actually be moved, allowing you to experience an atmosphere close to a real cockpit.

As night falls... You can enjoy a moment like a night flight.

Japan Airlines is promoting the reuse of parts that have completed their service to reduce waste. This time, the room was renovated using parts that were actually used in aircraft.

Yadagai Yuzuru, JAL Engineering:

"I think people don't usually get to touch or sit in cockpit parts. I want them to enjoy the feeling of being a pilot while looking at the beautiful view of Haneda Airport."

This room, irresistible for aviation enthusiasts, starts at around 35,000 yen per room and is available for stay starting March 16.

