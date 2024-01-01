Food | Mar 18

Spring Delicacy: Harvest Your Own Seaweed

YOKOHAMA, Mar 18 (News On Japan) - At Hakkeijima Sea Paradise in Yokohama, visitors can experience harvesting wakame seaweed.

Every December, small wakame seedlings that can fit in the palm of your hand are planted. Throughout the winter, they thrive in the cold sea, growing to about 2 meters in just three months, taller than my height. It took quite an effort to lift the grown wakame from underwater.

Moreover, the park's restaurant offers a chance to savor wakame harvested from Hakkeijima in a shabu-shabu dish. The fresh wakame was crispy and delicious!

Seaweed like wakame plays a role in cleaning the ocean by absorbing nutrients such as nitrogen from the water.

The "Wakame Fest," where you can enjoy harvesting experiences and more, is available until the end of this month and throughout the spring break.

