The End of Negative Interest Rates?

TOKYO, Mar 18 (News On Japan) - The Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting today is anticipated to center on negative interest rates, with speculation in the market that monetary easing might come to an end, particularly after this year's spring wage negotiations resulted in a series of complete responses to demands for wage increases.

One of the most notable effects of this policy shift would be on mortgage rates. Since the Bank of Japan's monetary policy influences these rates, moving from negative to zero or positive interest rates could cause mortgage rates to rise.

Families visiting a showroom of an open house in Tokyo's Shibuya were found to have chosen variable interest rates for their mortgage repayment methods.

While fixed interest rates offer the security of unchanging rates until repayment is complete, many people choose variable rates because they are lower than fixed rates. However, the possibility of rising interest rates is a source of anxiety for some.

A 30-year-old resident of public housing shared, "I chose to buy a detached house as an asset for myself, thinking it would be better than facing rent increases. Looking 35 years into the future is unpredictable for anyone. The added uncertainty of rising interest rates is quite worrying."

Another 30-year-old expressed concern about future expenses: "When (my child) enters elementary school, the costs will increase. The thought of interest rates rising on top of that is a headache."

Some are already preparing for potential interest rate hikes.

A 40-year-old said, "Since January, I've been cutting back on eating out and saving an extra 15,000 yen a month, hoping to apply it to any increase in interest rates."

A couple in their 30s who came for interior consultation are planning to buy land in Kawasaki City for around 40 million yen and build a three-story 4LDK house.

When asked about future repayments, they responded, "Depending on the situation, we might consider switching to a fixed interest rate."

When visitors were asked if they were considering changing their repayment methods, responses varied.

A 20-year-old said, "For now, I think it's okay to stick with a variable rate. I've heard there's a mixed type of variable and fixed rates. If the rates go up significantly, I might switch to fixed."

A 30-year-old stated, "If the variable rate stays around the current level plus a little extra, I think it has more advantages than fixed."

Regarding the impact of ending negative interest rates, experts have different views.

Real estate consultant Osamu Nagashima said, "I think fixed rates will see some rise with this change, but variable rates are unlikely to be affected. The Bank of Japan will not allow a significant increase in market interest rates. The change will be minor, if any, with a possible 0.1% increase."

The end of negative interest rates isn't all negative. With the removal of negative interest rates, banks will find it easier to raise deposit rates.

