Business | May 03

New Cruise Terminal Opens in Osaka

OSAKA, May 03 (News On Japan) - A new cruise ship terminal has been completed at Tempozan in Osaka, and it was unveiled to the press on May 2nd.

Located in Minato Ward at Tempozan, the newly finished cruise terminal is a three-story building with interior designs inspired by sandy beaches and ship sails.

Originally, there was a terminal at this location, but due to aging and the limited space available for customs and immigration processing, the Osaka Prefectural and City governments invested approximately 2.6 billion yen in the reconstruction. The new facility is now twice the size of the old one.

Journalist Akari Fuse reported, "This area serves as the customs space, designed to accommodate varying passenger numbers comfortably, allowing for ample room to conduct procedures."

Situated near Osaka Metro's Osakako Station, the terminal boasts easy access to bustling shopping areas and tourist attractions. A ceremony will be held on May 5th, Children's Day, to celebrate the opening.

Sake Makers Run Out of Bottles

As demand for sake rebounds both domestically and internationally, a major shortage of sake bottles has prompted a leading food wholesaler to begin selling the beverage in cans instead of bottles.

Market Watch: Nikkei Struggles with US Fiscal Policy

The Nikkei average stock price fell on May 1st due to concerns that the start of US rate cuts might be delayed. In the morning, the decline exceeded 300 yen at one point.

Fully Cashless 'WHATAWON' Opens in Osaka

A large-scale commercial facility, boasting about 50 stores from shopping to lodging and operating entirely cashless, has opened in Kishiwada City, Osaka Prefecture.

Young Crowd Revives Rusted Hot Spring Town

Atami, one of Japan's premier hot spring destinations, is witnessing a full-fledged revival. Land prices in the area have increased by 13%, and there's a surge in new eateries opening their doors. Inquiries for resort condominiums built during the bubble era have risen by 1.5 times.

Massive Water Spout Erupts Near Kyoto's Gion

A "giant water column" erupted Thursday near Gion in Kyoto, possibly due to a burst water pipe, exceeding the height of a four-story building.

Tsukiji Redevelopment Includes 50,000 Seat Stadium

A consortium led by Mitsui Fudosan, selected to redevelop the former Tsukiji Market site, revealed at a press conference held in Tokyo on May 1st, plans to invest 900 billion yen in creating a multi-purpose stadium capable of accommodating 50,000 people.

Noto Peninsula Opens Bypass on Uplifted Coastline

A new bypass road has opened on the coast uplifted by the Noto Peninsula earthquake in Ishikawa Prefecture's Wajima City.

