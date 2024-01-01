New Cruise Terminal Opens in Osaka

OSAKA, May 03 (News On Japan) - A new cruise ship terminal has been completed at Tempozan in Osaka, and it was unveiled to the press on May 2nd.

Located in Minato Ward at Tempozan, the newly finished cruise terminal is a three-story building with interior designs inspired by sandy beaches and ship sails.

Originally, there was a terminal at this location, but due to aging and the limited space available for customs and immigration processing, the Osaka Prefectural and City governments invested approximately 2.6 billion yen in the reconstruction. The new facility is now twice the size of the old one.

Journalist Akari Fuse reported, "This area serves as the customs space, designed to accommodate varying passenger numbers comfortably, allowing for ample room to conduct procedures."

Situated near Osaka Metro's Osakako Station, the terminal boasts easy access to bustling shopping areas and tourist attractions. A ceremony will be held on May 5th, Children's Day, to celebrate the opening.

