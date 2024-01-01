Thunderbird Chaos: Foreign Passenger Assaults Conductor Before Last Run

FUKUI, Mar 19 (News On Japan) - The limited express Thunderbird has completed its last run, but not without controversy, after a foreigner was caught without a proper ticket, leading to a scuffle with the conductor.

On the 14th, the day before the last run, fans who were savoring their final ride were on board. However, an announcement was made that there was "a police inquiry due to an onboard incident" before reaching Tsuruga Station, causing a stir among passengers.

A passenger who encountered the trouble said, "There were police officers boarding the train, and a foreigner was surrounded by the police."

According to JR West, a foreign passenger who was sleeping in a seat without a limited express ticket was approached by a conductor. Suddenly, the foreigner pushed the conductor. This incident caused the train to stop for about 40 minutes, resulting in delays for subsequent trains.

A passenger who witnessed the incident commented, "I wish the foreigner had boarded the train with proper understanding of the rules. Since it was the last run, I wanted it to end cleanly. It's an unforgivable act."

With the extension of the Hokuriku Shinkansen, Thunderbird operations between Kanazawa and Tsuruga has officially ended.

Source: ANN