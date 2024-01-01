Rollercoaster Weather Delays Cherry Blossoms

TOKYO, Mar 19 (News On Japan) - Tokyo is experiencing a return to colder weather, with temperatures plummeting to 12C on Tuesday, affecting the anticipated blooming of cherry blossoms.

Despite the arrival of the spring equinox on March 20th, warm clothing is still necessary.

The timing of cherry blossom viewing is causing concern. In Kanagawa Prefecture's Minamiashigara City, the unique cherry blossom variety "Harumeki" is blooming. Depending on the location and weather, a beautiful combination of blue skies and rapeseed flowers can be enjoyed.

The "Harumeki" cherry blossoms, originating from Minamiashigara City, are known for their deep pink color and fragrance.

Locals and visitors are enjoying the rapid blooming of the "Harumeki" cherry blossoms, which started around two days ago.

The blooming is delayed this year due to the inconsistent weather, with the cherry blossom festival extended until the 20th. Many visitors who came during the usual blooming period were greeted by buds instead.

Tokyo is also on the verge of welcoming spring. The Kanzakura cherry blossoms are adding color to the grounds of Yasukuni Shrine.

For the Somei-Yoshino cherry blossoms, the benchmark tree has yet to show open flowers. However, some buds are visibly swelling and turning red.

Last year's blooming announcement came exceptionally early on March 14th. This year's fluctuating weather has shifted the timing, with the latest forecast predicting blooming on March 24th.

Amusement parks are also anticipating the cherry blossom season. At Yomiuriland in Inagi City, Tokyo, the blooming forecast of Somei-Yoshino cherry blossoms is being closely watched.

The park's approximately 800 cherry trees will allow visitors to enjoy hanami from rides like the gondola and merry-go-round.

The popular roller coaster "Bandit" transforms into a "hanami coaster," offering a unique perspective as it speeds through the cherry blossoms.

Yomiuriland, celebrating its 60th anniversary on March 19th, offered free admission to all visitors. The park, which opened in 1964, has evolved over the years, with various events planned to commemorate its history.

Visitors, including those from three generations, have fond memories of the park's evolution and the activities they've enjoyed.

Yomiuriland continues to evolve and remains beloved by the community.

Adjacent to the amusement park, the Yomiuriland Panoramic Hot Spring "Hanage no Yu" opened this month, offering natural hot springs and cherry blossom viewing from inside the facility.

The weather on March 20th is expected to be rough across a wide area from western to northern Japan due to cold air aloft and low-pressure systems.

Source: ANN