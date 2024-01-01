Japan Airlines to Introduce 42 Fuel-Efficient Aircraft

TOKYO, Mar 22 (News On Japan) - Japan Airlines announced its plan to introduce 42 new passenger aircraft with high fuel efficiency between the fiscal years of 2025 and 2030.

Tottori Mitsuko, the next president of Japan Airlines, stated, "We plan to introduce new medium-sized aircraft to further grow our business."

Japan Airlines will purchase 42 state-of-the-art aircraft, including the Airbus A321neo and Boeing 787-9, which are expected to reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 15%.

The airline will expand its routes and use larger aircraft primarily in regions where growth is expected, such as North America, Asia, and India.

By introducing fuel-efficient aircraft, Japan Airlines aims to reduce its CO2 emissions by 10% by the fiscal year 2030, compared to the fiscal year 2019.

Source: ANN