Food | Mar 26

Sukiya Brings Back Popular "Mentaiko Mayo Cheese Gyudon"

TOKYO, Mar 26 (News On Japan) - Sukiya, a popular beef bowl chain, is set to spice up its menu with the reintroduction of the "Mentaiko Mayo Cheese Gyudon" from March 27th

Priced at 590 yen, this dish features a tantalizing combination of creamy mixed cheese and spicy mentaiko mayo atop Sukiya's signature beef bowl.

The "Mentaiko Mayo Cheese Gyudon" Returns Sukiya is known for periodically offering limited-time menu items, and starting from the 27th, they are bringing back the "Mentaiko Mayo Cheese Gyudon," a variation of last spring's hit "Torori 3 Cheese Gyudon." This dish, which captured the hearts of many Sukiya enthusiasts, combines the gentle hues of yellow and pink to create a perfect springtime palette. The mix of smooth cheese and spicy mentaiko mayo offers a taste that's too good to miss.

Source: MDPR

