TOKYO, Mar 26 (News On Japan) - UNIQLO has long confronted the refugee crisis. In February, it released the charity T-shirt collection "HOPE AWAY FROM HOME," dedicating the proceeds to refugee assistance.

Expanding the potential of "the power of clothing," UNIQLO is also committed to the self-reliance support of refugees, hiring them in stores across Japan and the West. This initiative is a part of UNIQLO's efforts not to let the refugee crisis be just "a story from a distant world."

Source: FNN