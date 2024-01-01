Cooking with Hydrogen: The Future of Sustainable Dining

TOKYO, Mar 26 (News On Japan) - A restaurant that cooks with hydrogen, seen as a key to realizing a decarbonized society, has been unveiled in Tokyo, setting a global precedent.

The restaurant "icHi," opening on April 12th, will utilize hydrogen stoves that emit no CO2 or other gases during cooking.

Although fuel costs are more than double that of conventional gas stoves, the flame is about 30% stronger, reducing cooking time. Moreover, as hydrogen combusts with oxygen, the food retains more moisture.

Currently, the menu is limited to set meals featuring grilled chicken and seafood, but diners can also compare these dishes with those prepared on gas stoves.

Mineyuki Fukuda, CEO of H2&DX Social Research Institute, emphasizes the uniqueness of the restaurant: "The highlight is not just that food tastes better with hydrogen, but also that no carbon dioxide is emitted during cooking. The challenge for widespread adoption is reducing costs. That will be a significant factor in spreading this concept."

Hydrogen, which can be produced from various resources with minimal environmental impact, is increasingly being explored for applications in transportation and beyond to achieve a decarbonized society.

According to the operating company, this is the first restaurant in the world to cook with hydrogen.

