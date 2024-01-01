Daihatsu Loses Top Spot in Kei Car Sales

TOKYO, Apr 02 (News On Japan) - Automobile manufacturer Daihatsu has fallen to second place in the Japanese kei car market after 18 years at the top.

According to the "National Light Vehicle Association Federation," which represents kei car manufacturers and sales industries, the total new kei car sales for the fiscal year 2023 reached 1,625,481 units, marking a 4% decrease from the previous year.

When looking at sales by manufacturer, Suzuki led with 552,251 units, surpassing Daihatsu's 443,694 units for the first time since 2006, thereby claiming the top spot after 18 years.

Suzuki's success can be attributed to the robust sales of its newly fully redesigned model, the 'Spacia,' introduced in November last year. Meanwhile, Daihatsu faced setbacks due to suspension of shipments after December 2023, following a certification misconduct issue.

Source: ANN