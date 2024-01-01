Business | Apr 02

Daihatsu Loses Top Spot in Kei Car Sales

TOKYO, Apr 02 (News On Japan) - Automobile manufacturer Daihatsu has fallen to second place in the Japanese kei car market after 18 years at the top.

According to the "National Light Vehicle Association Federation," which represents kei car manufacturers and sales industries, the total new kei car sales for the fiscal year 2023 reached 1,625,481 units, marking a 4% decrease from the previous year.

When looking at sales by manufacturer, Suzuki led with 552,251 units, surpassing Daihatsu's 443,694 units for the first time since 2006, thereby claiming the top spot after 18 years.

Suzuki's success can be attributed to the robust sales of its newly fully redesigned model, the 'Spacia,' introduced in November last year. Meanwhile, Daihatsu faced setbacks due to suspension of shipments after December 2023, following a certification misconduct issue.

Source: ANN

MORE Business NEWS

USJ's New Recruits Embrace Work Without Limits

As companies across Japan held entrance ceremonies for new employees on Monday, 110 recruits of Universal Studios Japan were given a grand welcome by characters from the park.

Japan's Take on April Fools' Day

Japanese companies celebrated April 1st with some surprising offerings, such as the 'McInside Bento,' a playful take on the traditional makunouchi bento.

Tankan Survey Shows Deterioration in Sentiment

The Bank of Japan's March "Tankan" survey, which gauges the business sentiment of approximately 9,000 domestic companies, revealed that sentiment among "large manufacturers" has worsened for the first time in four quarters.

POPULAR NEWS

OpenAI Establishes Its First Asian Hub in Tokyo

American venture company OpenAI, developer of generative AI "ChatGPT," has announced the establishment of a Japanese subsidiary in Tokyo this month.

A Future Where Everyone in Japan is Called Sato-san?

A startling projection has been unveiled, suggesting that if current trends continue, every Japanese person might eventually be named 'Sato'.

Entrance Ceremonies Welcome New Recruits

Companies across Japan held their entrance ceremonies on April 1st, welcoming new employees who have weathered the coronavirus pandemic into their first steps in professional life.

Three Months After Quake: Thousands Still Without Water

Three months have passed since the Noto Peninsula earthquake, which occurred on April 1, claiming the lives of 244 individuals, including those related to the disaster.

BBC Releases Sequel to Sexual Abuse Cases

The BBC has aired additional segments of its interview with Noriyuki Higashiyama, president of "Smile Up," revealing discussions on compensation related to two more staff members involved in sexual misconduct.

FOLLOW US
         