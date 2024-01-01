Education | Apr 03

Police Train to Catch Habu Snakes After 22 Bite Incidents

NAHA, Apr 03 (News On Japan) - As the warmth of spring settles in, a warning is being issued for the venomous habu snakes prevalent on Japan's southern islands.

During a training session, Eitaku Tomiyama from the Amami Tourism Habu Center commented: "Five to ten minutes after being bitten, the area turns pitch black and starts to swell, followed by throbbing pain."

The training session was designed to teach participants how to capture habu snakes. Those who joined included police officers newly assigned to the island of Amami Oshima this spring.

Last year, 22 people on Amami Oshima were bitten by habu, and their activity is expected to increase. Experts advise: "Habu react and bite reflexively upon sensing human body heat, not by vision. The moment they detect body heat, they bite instinctively. If you're not at least 1.5 meters away, there's a chance you could be bitten. The most important thing is not to get close."

Source: ANN

MORE Education NEWS

Students Introduce Gender-Inclusive New Uniforms

At Izushi High School in Hyogo Prefecture, students took to a fashion show to reveal their new uniforms designed with gender awareness in mind.

Is Undressing Necessary for School Health Checks?

As the new school year approaches, the methods of conducting "school health checks" vary by municipality, raising questions about their appropriateness.

Kanji Quiz: What's the Correct Reading of "御強"?

The challenging kanji for today is "御強." This kanji is related to food, but does it ring a bell? Here's a hint: It's something eaten during festivals or on special days.

POPULAR NEWS

Powrful Quake Strikes Near Okinawa, Tsunami Warnings Issued

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 7.7 struck near Taiwan at 8:58 AM on April 3, triggering tsunami warnings for the main island of Okinawa and the Miyako and Yaeyama regions, later downgraded to tsunami advisories at 10:40 AM.

Japan's Oldest Student Dorm Becomes Battleground

Residents of Japan's oldest student dormitory, self-managed for over 100 years, are digging in as Kyoto University attempts to evict them from the premises.

Cabin Crew Injured on Melbourne-Narita Flight

A Japan Airlines flight en route from Melbourne to Narita Airport encountered sudden severe turbulence on April 1, causing injuries to several cabin crew, including a broken leg.

OpenAI Establishes Its First Asian Hub in Tokyo

American venture company OpenAI, developer of generative AI "ChatGPT," has announced the establishment of a Japanese subsidiary in Tokyo this month.

A Future Where Everyone in Japan is Called Sato-san?

A startling projection has been unveiled, suggesting that if current trends continue, every Japanese person might eventually be named 'Sato'.

FOLLOW US
         