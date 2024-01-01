Japan Pledges Further $3.9 Billion to Semiconductor Pioneer Rapidus

TOKYO, Apr 03 (News On Japan) - The Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) has announced a decision to provide up to 590 billion yen in additional support for "Rapidus," a project aimed at domestic mass production of next-generation semiconductors.

Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry, Saito, stated, "This year is recognized as a very important one for Rapidus."

Rapidus plans to start mass production of next-generation semiconductors, used in smartphones and artificial intelligence (AI), with circuit widths of 2 nanometers or less by around 2027 within the country.

The newly announced 590 billion yen in support will be allocated to equipment installation and research and development at the manufacturing base currently under construction in Chitose, Hokkaido.

Previously, METI had decided on 330 billion yen in support for Rapidus, bringing the total support to nearly 1 trillion yen.

Minister Saito expressed, "We want to commit our full effort towards achieving success."

Source: ANN