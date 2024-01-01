Logistics Crisis 2024: Bus Tours and Strawberry Shipments Impacted

TOKYO, Apr 03 (News On Japan) - As Japan begins overtime regulations for drivers, popular bus tours are now being forced to reconsider their routes.

The implementation of "overtime regulations," as a measure against the 2024 problem, commenced on April 1, causing Hato Bus to change tour destinations to areas closer to the city center like Saitama or Chiba, and reducing the number of stops to shorten day trips by about an hour to stay within a 9 hours limit.

Hato Bus's Ito: "If we continue to operate the courses as they were, there's a possibility that it could exceed the drivers' maximum working hours in a day. We are trying to be more creative with the course content to ensure it is efficient and still provides satisfaction."

This is part of the effort to address the looming 2024 problem.

Meanwhile, the impact is also being felt by strawberry shipments, which are at their peak.

Ooki Berry's Motoi Uehara, a strawberry farm in Fukuoka that ships 70% of its popular 'Amaou' brand strawberries to the Kanto and Kansai regions, is concerned that fresh strawberries may not be delivered in time.

Ooki Berry's Representative Uehara: "I'm very worried whether we can maintain the brand value of 'Amaou.' I'm most concerned about the freshness as the delivery days extend. Even just one day can make a huge difference in taste."

Previously, strawberries were delivered within 3 days after harvest to the Kanto region, but now there's a fear that it could take more than 3 days.

Uehara: "We want to ensure that the value does not decrease due to logistics issues and continue to deliver delicious strawberries to our customers."

With an estimated 30% shortfall in the transportation capacity of agricultural products, the challenge of maintaining quality amidst the 2024 problem persists. Industries continue to search for solutions.

