Japan's Hydrogen Powered Ship Offers Eco-Friendly Cruises

Kitakyushu, Apr 03 (News On Japan) - Japan's first passenger ship powered by hydrogen and biofuel is set to ply the waters off Kitakyushu starting April 10th.

The tourist ship HANALIA, built by a Tokyo maritime company, could potentially reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 53% to 100%.

Recently, the president of HANALIA's operating company paid a courtesy visit to Fukuoka Prefecture's Governor Hattori.

MOTENA-Sea President, Kazutoshi Takao: "The maritime industry uses a lot of energy. By increasing allies who share our goal of decarbonization, we hope to contribute to changing the industry."

HANALIA is scheduled to operate cruises departing from Kokura Port and Moji Port, offering passengers the chance to enjoy the night views of Kitakyushu.

Source: FBS