Osaka-Kansai Expo to Allow Food Inside, Reversing Previous Ban

OSAKA, Apr 07 (News On Japan) - The Osaka-Kansai Expo, set to open next April, will now allow attendees to bring food into the venue, a reversal from its previous stance of prohibiting food and drink carry-ins due to security and time concerns.

Until now, the Expo Association had maintained a general ban on bringing consumables into the venue, citing the extensive time required for security checks. However, on the 5th, the association announced a pivot in its policy, permitting the carry-in of "all food," with the exception of alcoholic beverages still being prohibited.

According to an executive of the Expo Association, a reassessment of the security inspection processes revealed that food items could be examined even when contained in cooling bags, alleviating concerns over inspection times and hygiene. This assessment led to the decision to allow food carry-ins.

The issue of food carry-ins had previously drawn criticism, including from Hirofumi Yoshimura, the Governor of Osaka Prefecture, who urged the organizers to reconsider the policy from the perspective of the attendees.

Source: YOMIURI