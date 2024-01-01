Japan PM Inspects TSMC Factory in Kumamoto

Kumamoto, Apr 08 (News On Japan) - During his visit to Kumamoto Prefecture on the 6th, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida toured the factory of Taiwan's leading semiconductor manufacturer, TSMC. During this visit, TSMC revealed plans to construct a second factory in Kikuyo Town.

Upon arriving at TSMC's Kikuyo Town factory, Prime Minister Kishida received a briefing on the facility's operations before meeting with TSMC CEO C.C. Wei. During the meeting, CEO Wei confirmed plans for a second factory also to be built in Kikuyo Town.

According to insiders, the second factory is expected to be located adjacent to the first facility. TSMC had previously announced in February that it would be constructing this new plant within Kumamoto Prefecture.

Following CEO Wei's statement, Kikuyo Town Mayor Takatoshi Yoshimoto expressed, "We wholeheartedly welcome this development. Just like with the first factory, we will work closely with Kumamoto Prefecture and do our utmost to ensure the project proceeds smoothly according to TSMC's schedule."