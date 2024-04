TOKYO, Apr 10 (News On Japan) - NTT DoCoMo and Amazon have announced a collaboration in payment and point systems.

Starting Wednesday, through integration with DoCoMo's d-account, customers making purchases over 5,000 yen on Amazon will not only accumulate "Amazon Points" but will also earn DoCoMo's "d-points."

NTT DoCoMo aims to catch up in the point economy with rivals like Rakuten and SoftBank through this collaboration with Amazon.