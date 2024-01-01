Travel | Apr 11

Rare Opening of Secretive State Guest House 'West Room'

TOKYO, Apr 11 (News On Japan) - The State Guest House in Moto-Akasaka, Tokyo, a venue for numerous diplomatic events, is celebrating its 50th anniversary on April 11. In commemoration, areas previously closed to the public, such as the "West Room," will be specially opened.

The Akasaka Palace, also known as the State Guest House, was built in 1909 as the Togu Palace (Crown Prince's Palace) and is the only palace in Japan constructed in the Neo-Baroque style. It has been used as the State Guest House since 1974 and is designated as a national treasure.

To mark its 50th anniversary starting April 11, the palace will temporarily open areas not previously accessible to the general public, including the "West Room."

The "West Room" was originally used to store the Crown Prince's library and will display folk crafts and artisanal works donated from various prefectures.

Source: TBS

