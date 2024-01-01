Shipping Company Sets Rules for Workplace Romances

TOKYO, Apr 15 (News On Japan) - "Toko Kaiun Corporation," a shipping company based in Kobe, has drawn a line in the sand when it comes to romances withing the workplace, distinguishing between on-ship and off-ship relationships.

"Within our company, office romances are permitted, but shipboard romances are not," posts Toko Kaiun on X. "Employees who enter a relationship must inform the company, and we will adjust their long vacations to coincide."

So, why implement such rules?

Historically, Toko Kaiun's crew was predominantly male. Over 20 years ago, when the company began hiring female crew members, they established these rules based on employee feedback.

President Shigeo Sasaki of Toko Kaiun explained, "We continue to hire female crew members. By establishing clear rules and ensuring they are followed, we believe we can prevent issues from arising."

Crew members, who typically spend three months at sea away from their loved ones, have expressed concerns in the past: "It's unfair for us to endure being apart from our loved ones only to have others forming romantic relationships on board."

The underlying principle of the rules is to ensure a comfortable and long-term work environment for all employees, regardless of gender.

Sasaki further remarked, "The shipping industry is desperately short of staff. We aim to create a workplace where everyone, regardless of gender, can work comfortably."

Source: ANN