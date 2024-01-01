"Sleep" Trailer Unveils Husband's Nightly Terrors

Apr 15 (News On Japan) - The upcoming film "Sleep" features an escalating series of bizarre behaviors from a husband every night, beginning one fateful evening.

His wife, portrayed by Jung Yu-mi, known for her formidable acting skills in films like "Kim Ji-young: Born 1982," decides to seek help from a sleep clinic. Just as they opt for medical advice, a shrine maiden suggests a mysterious talisman. Lee Sun-kyun, known for his role in "Parasite," plays the husband, whose unconscious erratic behaviors instill a deep fear of sleep.

Source: シネマトゥデイ