"Sleep" Trailer Unveils Husband's Nightly Terrors

Apr 15 (News On Japan) - The upcoming film "Sleep" features an escalating series of bizarre behaviors from a husband every night, beginning one fateful evening.

His wife, portrayed by Jung Yu-mi, known for her formidable acting skills in films like "Kim Ji-young: Born 1982," decides to seek help from a sleep clinic. Just as they opt for medical advice, a shrine maiden suggests a mysterious talisman. Lee Sun-kyun, known for his role in "Parasite," plays the husband, whose unconscious erratic behaviors instill a deep fear of sleep.

Source: シネマトゥデイ

Encounter with Ex Makes Marriage Registration Awkward

During a routine marriage registration, an unexpected and unwelcome reunion occurred when the person submitting the document discovered that the registrar was their ex-boyfriend. (マリマリマリー)

The Magic of Kabuki Stage Tricks

This video focuses on the popular stage tricks known as keren. Although some of them go back to the Genroku period, they are representative of the final stages of the Edo period. (Kabuki In-Depth)

Fujii Kaze: Tiny Desk Concerts JAPAN

In the corner of a busy office at the NHK Broadcasting Center in Shibuya, Tokyo, a staffer rearranged books, vinyl records and tchotchkes on a bright red shelving unit. (NPR Music)

Japanese Department Stores Thrive on Inbound Tourism

Japanese department stores have reported a series of strong financial results for the fiscal year, buoyed by increased spending by foreign tourists due to the weakening yen.

OpenAI Sets Up Shop in Tokyo

OpenAI, the creator of the generative AI "ChatGPT," established its first Asian office in Tokyo on Monday, it's first strategic foothold in the region.

Japan Warns Against All Travel to Iran

The Japanese government has escalated its travel advisories for Iran, including the capital Tehran, amid concerns of potential crises, urging a cessation of all travel to the entire country.

Mayor Resigns Following 99 Cases of Sexual Harassment

In response to a harassment scandal, a former town councilwoman was elected in a landmark victory in Ginan, Gifu Prefecture, on April 14, marking the first time a woman will lead the town.

Suspect "Thought of Drinking Tea" Using Stolen $65,000 Gold Bowl

A man arrested for allegedly stealing a pure gold tea bowl priced at around 10 million yen ($65,000) has told police he "thought of drinking tea" with the bowl, an investigative source said Sunday. (Kyodo)

