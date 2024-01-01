Business | Apr 16

Rethinking Work: Japan's Rising Trend in Early Resignations

TOKYO, Apr 16 (News On Japan) - As work values evolve over time, so do the expectations and tolerances of each generation. Those accustomed to the idea of lifelong employment may find themselves at odds with current norms, which favor flexibility and personal growth over long-term stability.

The modern Japanese employment landscape has seen a sharp rise in resignation requests, particularly after the start of the new fiscal year. A service that facilitates resignations on behalf of employees has become particularly active, reflecting a significant increase in early resignations among new hires. According to this resignation service, the primary reason for these departures is the gap between expectations and reality.

A third-year male employee shared his brief one-month stint, highlighting the disparity between his idealized image of a salaried worker and the harsh realities. He stressed the importance of understanding these gaps before considering a career change. "Career changes should not be taken lightly," he advised.

Source: ANN

MORE Business NEWS

Shipping Company Sets Rules for Workplace Romances

"Toko Kaiun Corporation," a shipping company based in Kobe, has drawn a line in the sand when it comes to romances withing the workplace, distinguishing between on-ship and off-ship relationships.

Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel Approved at Shareholder Meeting

Nippon Steel's proposal to acquire American steel giant U.S. Steel has been approved at a special shareholders' meeting, with the focus now shifting to regulatory reviews for finalization.

Adastria Launches Pioneering Metaverse Fashion Sales Service

A groundbreaking platform has been launched in the metaverse, allowing companies and individual creators to open virtual stores.

POPULAR NEWS

Bears Added to Designated Management Wildlife List

Following a record year of bear attacks on humans, the Ministry of the Environment has added bears to the list of "Designated Management Wildlife," which qualifies for national support in capturing these animals.

JFTC to Issue Order Against Google for Restricting Ads

The Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) is set to issue an administrative order to Google for possibly violating antitrust laws by allegedly restricting transactions for digital ads with "LINE Yahoo."

Japanese Department Stores Thrive on Inbound Tourism

Japanese department stores have reported a series of strong financial results for the fiscal year, buoyed by increased spending by foreign tourists due to the weakening yen.

OpenAI Sets Up Shop in Tokyo

OpenAI, the creator of the generative AI "ChatGPT," established its first Asian office in Tokyo on Monday, it's first strategic foothold in the region.

Japan Warns Against All Travel to Iran

The Japanese government has escalated its travel advisories for Iran, including the capital Tehran, amid concerns of potential crises, urging a cessation of all travel to the entire country.

FOLLOW US
         