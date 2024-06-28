Apr 19 (News On Japan) - Ko Shibasaki takes the lead in "Serpent's Path," a suspense thriller directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa, a Japan-France co-production.

This film is a remake of the 1998 movie of the same name, directed by Kurosawa himself. In the film, Shibasaki portrays a mysterious psychiatrist who assists a man seeking revenge for the murder of his daughter. Filming took place in Paris and its suburbs, with Shibasaki performing almost entirely in French. The cast includes Damien Bonnard, Hidetoshi Nishijima, Muga Aoki, and Mathieu Amalric.

Source: シネマトゥデイ