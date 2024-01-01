Travel | Apr 19

Godzilla Projection Mapping Takes Over Tokyo Government Office

TOKYO, Apr 19 (News On Japan) - A towering, life-size Godzilla is set to make its appearance at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Office ahead of the Golden Week holidays.

The upcoming program, titled "Godzilla Attacks the Metropolitan Government," will kick off on April 27th. It features a life-size Godzilla, measuring 100 meters in height, rampaging across the display. The visuals for the spectacle were crafted by Japanese creators.

This program will be shown exclusively on weekends and holidays. During the Golden Week, projections are scheduled at 7 PM, 8 PM, and 9 PM, each lasting 10 minutes and occurring three times a day.

Since February of this year, the first building of the metropolitan office has served as the canvas for "TOKYO Night&Light," a projection mapping show that illuminates Tokyo's nights.

Source: 日テレNEWS

