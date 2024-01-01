"Kirakira Donki" Targets Gen Z with New Shibuya Store

TOKYO, Apr 24 (News On Japan) - A new store format from Don Quijote, named "Kirakira Donki," opened its doors in Tokyo's Shibuya district on Tuesday, aiming primarily at Generation Z and attracting a significant number of foreign tourists on its first day.

The concept behind "Kirakira Donki" is designed to appeal to a younger, trendier crowd and international visitors, offering a unique shopping experience that differentiates it from the traditional Don Quijote outlets known for their eclectic and packed aisles.

The store features a more curated selection of products with an emphasis on trendy goods, fashion, and technology that resonate well with the interests of younger consumers and tourists looking for distinctive Japanese souvenirs. This strategic move by Don Quijote reflects a broader trend in retail, where brands evolve to meet the changing preferences of a global and digitally connected customer base.

Source: TBS